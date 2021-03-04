Asad Umar reviews work on Rawalpindi Ring Road

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the work being done on the Rawalpindi Ring Road, the proposed Eastern by-pass and the waste management site for Rawalpindi-Islamabad here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the work being done on the Rawalpindi Ring Road, the proposed Eastern by-pass and the waste management site for Rawalpindi-Islamabad here.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan , MNA Raja Khuram Nawaz, CEO PPP Authority, Secretary Planning and senior officials of the Ministry of Planning, said a press release issued here.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Commissioner Rawalpindi briefed the minister on the current status of the three projects.

The meeting was informed that the procurement process for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project had started and minor outstanding matters were being resolved.

Asad Umar said since the project was being executed in PPP mode it shall be implemented by a single entity that is Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), CDA shall ensure maximum corporation facilitation to the RDA.

The meeting also decided that the CDA and RDA would enter into an MoU for joint use of waste disposal facilities for the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The minister also directed the civic bodies as well as the Public-Private Projects Authority to examine the economic viability of the Eastern By-Pass, which was also an important project for the twin cities.