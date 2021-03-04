UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Reviews Work On Rawalpindi Ring Road

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:46 PM

Asad Umar reviews work on Rawalpindi Ring Road

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the work being done on the Rawalpindi Ring Road, the proposed Eastern by-pass and the waste management site for Rawalpindi-Islamabad here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the work being done on the Rawalpindi Ring Road, the proposed Eastern by-pass and the waste management site for Rawalpindi-Islamabad here.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan , MNA Raja Khuram Nawaz, CEO PPP Authority, Secretary Planning and senior officials of the Ministry of Planning, said a press release issued here.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Commissioner Rawalpindi briefed the minister on the current status of the three projects.

The meeting was informed that the procurement process for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project had started and minor outstanding matters were being resolved.

Asad Umar said since the project was being executed in PPP mode it shall be implemented by a single entity that is Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), CDA shall ensure maximum corporation facilitation to the RDA.

The meeting also decided that the CDA and RDA would enter into an MoU for joint use of waste disposal facilities for the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The minister also directed the civic bodies as well as the Public-Private Projects Authority to examine the economic viability of the Eastern By-Pass, which was also an important project for the twin cities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Asad Umar Road Rawalpindi SITE Capital Development Authority Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

2 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

2 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

4 minutes ago

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

28 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

28 minutes ago

Biden Called Off Plans to Strike Second Target in ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.