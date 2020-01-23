UrduPoint.com
ASF Arrests Disruptive Passenger At Islamabad International Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:37 PM

ASF arrests disruptive passenger at Islamabad International Airport

Airport Security Force (ASF) Thursday arrested a disrupted passenger, who injured a female crew member by hitting mobile phone on her forehead, here at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

"In today's flight PA-217 from Dubai, which landed at IIAP at 1936 hrs and was parked on bay no. 08, a disruptive/cross passenger injured a female crew member by hitting her on the forehead with his phone," a Civil Aviation Division spokesman said in a statement.

The incident was reported to the air traffic controllers about the presence of the disruptive passenger on board, following which "DTM, DFO, Doctor from MI room, AMO and ASF staff" immediately reached the site.

The ASF staff took the disruptive passenger into their custody, while the doctor attended the injured crew member, who needed stitches but she however chose to go to a plastic surgeon for the treatment.

The doctor also reported that the disruptive passenger seemed to be mentally unstable.

