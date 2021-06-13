UrduPoint.com
Asfandyar In Good Health But Not Fully Recovered From Coronavirus: Aimal

13th June 2021

Asfandyar in good health but not fully recovered from coronavirus: Aimal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :President of Awami National Party ( ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkwa Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday said ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan was in good health, but not yet fully recovered from infection with coronavirus.

The ANP president was tested positive for Covid-19 in March and quarantined him at at his home in Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

Aimal Wali Khan, in a statement, thanked all those who inquired about the health of the party's chief and asked the well-wishers to pray for his health.

