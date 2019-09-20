Asfandyar Wali calls on Ghani, discusses regional situation

President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan was called on Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani in Presidential Palace Kabul and discussed overall regional situation with him, said a press release issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz on Friday

The ANP chief is currently in Kabul in connections with International Peace Conference and held meeting with Afghan President after the conclusion of the moot.

Talking to Afghan President, Asfandyar Wali said that Pakhtuns on both sides are the victims of the ongoing war against terrorism in the region. He stressed the need for the revival of the negotiation process and said that it should be successful only if they are acceptable to the whole Afghan nation and spearheaded by the government of Afghan itself. He reiterated that war is no solution to any problem rather, he stressed for searching out a sustainable solution to problems through peace and reconciliation.

Presenting proposals for the resolution of Afghan issue, he said that United States, China and Russia should play the role of facilitators and during the process, Pakistan and Afghanistan should sit together to find out solution to problems. He also urged Afghan government to play positive role in the abolition of misunderstanding with Pakistan.

Similarly, he said that Pakistan should also begin cargo train service with Afghanistan to redress mistrusts and misunderstanding and allow free traveling to the people of both the countries to restore their broken link in friendly relations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Afghan President said that the ongoing war in the region is affecting people living on both sides of the Durand Line and now there is a need for mass and government level efforts for the abolition of the war.

President Ashraf Ghani opined that during his visit to Pakistan, he had made it clear on the Pakistani leadership that if they want resolving the issues of poverty, energy crisis and other problems, then it should have to extend friendly hand to Afghanistan and would have to fulfill commitments made in this connection.

He said that the writings of writers, scholars and researchers on eastern side of the Durrand Line would be published in Afghanistan, so the people of Afghanistan can also take benefit of them. For the resolution of the prevailing hardships, he stressed the need for joint efforts, as the establishment of peace is their big demand and priority.