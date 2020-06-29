UrduPoint.com
Ashiana-e-Iqbal Case Adjourned Till August 6

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:12 PM

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till August 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till August 6.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema.and Shahid Shafique.

The court recorded statement of a witness during the proceeding and summoned further witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Advocate Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Shahbaz appeared as pleaders on behalf of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former bureacrat Fawad Hassan Fawad, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted exemption from personal appearanceto Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad, who obtained bail from the Lahore High Court.

The court had indicted 13 accused, including Shehbaz Sharif, in the case.

