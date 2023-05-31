Ashrafi condemns 'disinformation war', calls for unity against threats to national security

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Wednesday highlighted the emergence of a new war of 'disinformation' imposed on Pakistan through social media by non-state actors

He, in a convention on 'Stability of Pakistan' held at Jamea Masjid Marhaba, expressed concerns that this disinformation campaign aimed to create a hostile environment in the country.

Ashrafi emphasized the negative impact of disinformation, stating that it had resulted in the polarization of society, leading to division, stress, and disappointment.

He called on the seminary students to distance themselves from such anti-state activities and become sources of countering disinformation through effective communication in the society. He also criticized the alleged double standard within the country's judicial system, noting that cases involving influential individuals were given "preferential treatment", while those concerning marginalized sections of society languished for years without resolution.

He emphasized that justice, as a fundamental component of the Khilafat-e-Rashida system, played a vital role in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the society.

Praising the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army, Ashrafi acknowledged the 90,000 lives lost in the war on terror, which aimed to restore peace and prosperity in the country. He labeled May 9 as a black day, referring to the unprecedented attacks on public, private, and military installations, which had never been witnessed in Pakistan's 75-year history.

He urged authorities to thoroughly investigate the incidents and swiftly bring the masterminds, culprits, and accomplices to justice. Furthermore, Ashrafi criticized the interference of United States (US) senators and former Envoy on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, in Pakistan's internal matters.

He called upon the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inquire about the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who is in US custody.

He highlighted the recent meeting between Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui and her sister, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, after a 20-year prolonged wait in the Fort Worth prison, where the latter was reportedly being treated inhumanely.

Ashrafi concluded by emphasizing the crucial role played by religious scholars and the armed forces in the existence of Pakistan and urged the students to strengthen Pakistan and unite against all conspiracies aimed at undermining its security and sovereignty.