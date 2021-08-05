Ashrafi condemns Hindu Temple vandalism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wedensday strongly condemned vandalism against Hindu temple near Sadiqabad.

In a statement, he said, he was in close contact with relevant district authorities and action has already been initiated against the culprits and responsible would not escape from punishment. No individual or group will be allowed to ignite violence.

He said protection of minorities was responsibility of the state and Muslims and minorities would be provided complete security as guaranteed in Constitution of Pakistan.