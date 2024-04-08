Open Menu

ASI Zahid Atif Nominated As Focal Person For Security Of Cash Transfer

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ASI Zahid Atif nominated as focal person for security of cash transfer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) CPO Muhammad Ali Zia has nominated ASI Zahid Ali Atif, the Reader SP Madina Town,

as focal person for providing police escort during the transfer of cash from one destination to

another by the business community.

This decision was made during a meeting between CPO Ali Zia and business community held at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

ASI Zahid Atif could be contacted through mobile phone numbers 0321-7650954 and 0300-4305232, a spokesman of the FCCI said here on Monday.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Business Mobile Chamber Muhammad Ali Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi inves ..

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s p ..

PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity

26 minutes ago
 President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

4 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

4 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

4 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

5 hours ago
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan