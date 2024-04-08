ASI Zahid Atif nominated as focal person for security of cash transfer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) CPO Muhammad Ali Zia has nominated ASI Zahid Ali Atif, the Reader SP Madina Town,

as focal person for providing police escort during the transfer of cash from one destination to

another by the business community.

This decision was made during a meeting between CPO Ali Zia and business community held at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

ASI Zahid Atif could be contacted through mobile phone numbers 0321-7650954 and 0300-4305232, a spokesman of the FCCI said here on Monday.