ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Asian Study Group (ASG) would open an event to pay tribute to Pakistan's rich heritage of folk culture music and dance on October 2.

Former Executive Director National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Dr. Fouzia Saeed would give a multimedia presentation on the topic.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed is widely recognised as a multi-talented woman and a proven expert in field of folk heritage.

She served as the head of the National Institute of Traditional and Folk Heritage, popularly known as Lok Virsa, from 20152018.

Under her leadership, Lok Virsa re-emerged as a vibrant hub of cultural activity for the public as well as a leading centre of knowledge in ethnomusicology, folklore and indigenous feminism.

The rich cultures and traditions of Pakistan are represented by the colourful and beautiful folk dances which are an essential form of celebrations across various regions of our country.

