Asif Ali Zarari shifted to hospital

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) PPP co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to PIMS hospital for medical emergency.

According to the details, Asif Ali Zardar has been shifted there after mediclal board suggested that former President Asif Ali Zardari be shifted from Adiala Jail to Hospital for his medical treatment as he was suffering serious illness.

On Monday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, after visiting Adiala jail to see his father, said that the health of his father Asif Ali Zardari was deteriorating by every passing day and asked the government authorities to shift him to the hospital.

The sources said that the jail officials had written a letter to Islamabad administration saying that Asif Ali Zardari might be shifted to the hospital so the hospital room where he would be kept might be declared 'sub-jail'.

Last week, an accountability court turned down the request of former President Asif Ali Zardari seeing his shifting from jail to the hospital. The court rejected the request saying that it was not maintainable and asked the petitioiner to approach the relevant forum.

The judge held that the jail officials by exercising thier executive powers can declare a room subjail where Asif Ali Zardari would be shifted and sought reply from the jail officials for Oct 22d (today).

It may be mentioned here that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharaif has also been shifted to hospital for medical emergency and the same health condition is reportedly being said about Asif Ali Zardari who may be shifted soon to the hospital.

According to NAB officials, Nawaz Sharif's condition was stable and under controla all his tests for dengue were negative.