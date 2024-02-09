Asif Ali Zardari Wins NA-207 Election
Published February 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Candidate Asif Ali Zardari has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad-I by securing 1,46,989 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Sardar Sher Muhammad Rind Baloch, who bagged 51,916 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.52 percent.
