Asim Bajwa asks masses to actively take part in tree plantation campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday urged the people to take active part in the tree plantation campaign for a green and clean Pakistan.

In a statement he said tree plantation campaign was for our own survival, and for the survival of future generations.

He said it was necessary to make the tree plantation campaign successful to tackle impact of climate change.