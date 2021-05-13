UrduPoint.com
Aslam Iqbal Distributes Gifts Among Inmates Of Camp Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday visited Camp Jail and exchanged Eid greetings with prisoners.

During the visit, he also distributed gifts among the inmates.

Addressing a special ceremony at Camp Jail, he said sharing happiness of Eid with others was a real essence of Eid.

He said the incumbent government had taken solid measures to ensure jail reforms and welfare of prisoners.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said a comprehensive plan had been made to impart different skills to inmates with the cooperationof the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

The jail superintendent and others were also present.

