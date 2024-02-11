Asma Jahangir remembered on her 6th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Today (Sunday) is the sixth death anniversary of Asma Jahangir Advocate, great human rights champion. She died on February 11, 2018.

Asma Jahangir. who was born on January 27, 1952, in Lahore, had earned numerous honours, including the Right Livelihood Award, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Ramon Magsaysay Award, Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders, and the UNESCO/Bilbao prize for the Promotion of a Culture of Human Rights.

She was the co-founder of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and also remained its chairperson.

She was also the Chairperson of the Advocate Human Rights Commission, and the first woman to be elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.