ASP for improving performance of traffic police

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayesha Gul has directed various wings of Islamabad traffic police (ITP) to improve performance to provide maximum relief to citizens.

She passed these directions during her visit at ITP headquarters, the other day.

She inspected departments including Digital Driving License, One-Window Hall, Driving Test area and ITP FM Radio 92.4. She directed all the wings to ensure decent interaction with public.

ASP (Traffic) asked to issue driving licenses on merit and conduct tests as per law. She instructed theeducation team of ITP to acquaint citizens about traffic rules and contribute effectively to ensure saferoad environment in the city.