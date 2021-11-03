UrduPoint.com

ASP For Improving Performance Of Traffic Police

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:37 PM

ASP for improving performance of traffic police

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayesha Gul has directed various wings of Islamabad traffic police (ITP) to improve performance to provide maximum relief to citizens

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayesha Gul has directed various wings of Islamabad traffic police (ITP) to improve performance to provide maximum relief to citizens.

She passed these directions during her visit at ITP headquarters, the other day.

She inspected departments including Digital Driving License, One-Window Hall, Driving Test area and ITP FM Radio 92.4. She directed all the wings to ensure decent interaction with public.

ASP (Traffic) asked to issue driving licenses on merit and conduct tests as per law. She instructed theeducation team of ITP to acquaint citizens about traffic rules and contribute effectively to ensure saferoad environment in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Visit Traffic All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Belarusian Charge d'Affaires Summoned to Polish Fo ..

Belarusian Charge d'Affaires Summoned to Polish Foreign Ministry After Border In ..

2 minutes ago
 Gandapur grieved over Baloch bus tragedy in AJK

Gandapur grieved over Baloch bus tragedy in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Coaster falls into gorge: 23 killed, 13 injured i ..

Coaster falls into gorge: 23 killed, 13 injured in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of h ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of her son

10 minutes ago
 NEST BoD meeting approves budget for scholarships ..

NEST BoD meeting approves budget for scholarships 2021-22

2 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.