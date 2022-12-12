UrduPoint.com

Assassination Attempt On Imran Khan: Prime Suspect Handed Over To Police On Ten-day Physical Remand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2022 | 04:57 PM

The police tell the court that a motorcycle has been recovered from Naveed Meher and further investigation is still needed to be done.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2022) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over prime suspect in the Imran Khan attack case on 10-day physical remand to police.

The police produced suspect Naveed Meher before a special court of the ATC Gujranwala in the Imran Khan attack case.

The police told the court that a motorcycle was recovered from Naveed Meher and further investigation was needed to be done.

They asked the court for physical remand of the suspect.

The court accepted the plea and directed the police to present him before the court again on December 22.

The joint investigation team (JIT) head Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also attended the hearing of the case.

Earlier, the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had summoned Faisal Vawda.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on PTI chief on November 3, was formed under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Prime suspect Naveed Meher for attacking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident was registered on November 7.

