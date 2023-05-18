Assets case: Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till May 23

An accountability court on Thursday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 23 in assets beyond means inquiry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Thursday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 23 in assets beyond means inquiry.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of the former chief minister, wherein he did not appear despite the expiry of his interim bail.

Buzdar's counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day due to his health issue.

At this, the court expressed displeasure and observed that a new pretext was made at every hearing. However, the court allowed the exemption application and observed that if Usman Buzdar did not appear at the next hearing then his bail would be cancelled. The court also ordered Usman Buzdar to submit details of his assets through counsel in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB had sought details of assets of the former chief minister and his relatives after it was alleged that their assets increased during Buzdar's tenure as chief minister.