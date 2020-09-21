Asthma does not appear to increase the risk of COVID-19: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting COVID-19 or affect its severity, according to new research.

The team from Rutgers University in the US found that people with asthma - even those with diminished lung function who are being treated to manage asthmatic inflammation - seem to be no worse affected by SARS-CoV-2 than a non-asthmatic person.

"Older age and conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and obesity are reported risk factors for the development and progression of COVID-19," said Reynold A. Panettieri Jr, a pulmonary critical care physician and director of the Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine and Science.

However, asthma is not yet proven as one such risk factor.

"There is limited data as to why this is the case -- if it is physiological or a result of the treatment to manage the inflammation," said Panettieri Jr in a paper published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

However, studies have shown that steroids may decrease the body's immune response and worsen the inflammatory response, Medical Daily reported .

Children and young adults with asthma suffer mainly from allergic inflammation, while older adults who experience the same type of airway inflammation can also suffer from eosinophilic asthma -- a more severe form.

In addition, an enzyme attached to the cell membranes in the lungs, arteries, heart, kidney and intestines that has been shown to be an entry point for SARS-CoV-2 into cells is increased in response to the virus.

"This enzyme is also thought to be beneficial in clearing other respiratory viruses, especially in children. How this enzyme affects the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to infect people with asthma is still unclear," study said.