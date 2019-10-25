UrduPoint.com
ASTP Turns Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

ASTP turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) ::The 17-storey skyscraper Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Thursday was illuminated by beautiful pink lights to mark October as the breast cancer awareness month.

According to PITB spokesperson, the illumination is a part of Pink Ribbon's annual breast cancer awareness organized by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with Information Technology University Punjab (ITU), Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMCH) and Pink Ribbon.

As many as 106 meter tall ASTP is city's tallest building and country's largest Information and Communications Technology Park.

ASTP is situated on the busiest Ferozpur road from where hundreds of thousands of citizen pass every day and this pink illumination will give awesome visual reminder that every woman should be aware of breast cancer because lack of information ultimately leads to failure in early diagnosis.

