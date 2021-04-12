UrduPoint.com
ATC Acquits Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza, 51 Aides In Police Station Attack Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:42 PM

Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza was accused of storming into police station, abusing police officers, rioting, blocking a road and damaging property during a sit-in on May 3, 2015.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) An anti terrorism court (ATC) set free former Sindh home minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and his 51 aides in a caser related to attacking a police station in Badin in 2015.

Zulfiqar Mirza, along with his 51 associates, was accused with storming a police station, abusing police officers, rioting, blocking a road and damaging property during a sit-in on May 3, 2015.

An Anti-Terrorism Court Judge announced the reserved judgment and acquitted Mirza and his aides. The prosecution said that complainant Sub-Inspector Wali Mohammad Chang lodged an FIR, accusing Dr Zulfiqar Ali Mirza and his aides of deadly weapons forcibly entered the police station.

It wanted to lodge a complaint against the then president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, the then IG police Sindh Ghulam Hyder Jamali, and the then SSP Badin. Prosecution also mentioned that the then SHO Badin Abdul Qadir Samoon told him to seek permission of high-ups on which Dr Mirza got infuriated and hurled threats at him. He also damaged the mobile phone of the SHO. Police lodged FIR under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the Badin police station.

