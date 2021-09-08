ATC adjourns Mumbai attack case till Sep 22

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 22, in Mumbai attack case due to not submission of report regarding Indian witnesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 22, in Mumbai attack case due to not submission of report regarding Indian witnesses.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Prosecutor Akram Qureshi informed the court that report of foreign office was still awaited and requested the judge to adjourn the case.

The court adjourned the case till next date.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case.