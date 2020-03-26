UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns PTV, Parliament Attack Case Hearing Till April 30

Thu 26th March 2020

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining attack on Parliament and PTV buildings during the 2014 sit-in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining attack on Parliament and ptv buildings during the 2014 sit-in.

The hearing was adjourned without any further proceedings by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan as no lawyer appeared due to prevailing situation caused by Corona virus.

During the previous hearing, the court had ordered the prosecution for producing a brief report about the roles of accused.

The defence counsel will furnish the arguments over the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Awami Tehrik(PAT) workers in the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till April 30.

