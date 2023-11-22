(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till December 9 in four cases related to May-9 violence.

Earlier, the two appeared before ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed on expiry of interim bail and marked their attendance.

The investigation officer submitted that the investigations could not be completed as all accused had not joined the inquiry yet, requesting further time.

At this, the court extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan till December 9 and adjourned further proceedings.

Both sisters had obtained bail in four cases including attack on Jinnah House and torching a container at Kalma Chowk.