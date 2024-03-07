ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 08:32 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching of Shadman police station on May 9, 2023.
The court extended the interim bail till March 15 and sought arguments from parties, on the next date of hearing.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of the PTI founder.
On August 11, 2023, an ATC judge dismissed the pre-arrest bails of PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance as he was jailed after conviction in Toshakhana case.
However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions while allowing a petition of the PTI founder.
Last week, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk.
