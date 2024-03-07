Open Menu

ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder In 3 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 08:32 PM

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching of Shadman police station on May 9, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching of Shadman police station on May 9, 2023.

The court extended the interim bail till March 15 and sought arguments from parties, on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of the PTI founder.

On August 11, 2023, an ATC judge dismissed the pre-arrest bails of PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance as he was jailed after conviction in Toshakhana case.

However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions while allowing a petition of the PTI founder.

Last week, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Police Station March May August Muslim From Anti Terrorism Court Court Toshakhana

Recent Stories

IWMI advocates national water accounting framework ..

IWMI advocates national water accounting framework for Inter-Provincial Harmony

29 minutes ago
 Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance f ..

Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance for women empowerment: PIO

4 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams

RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams

4 minutes ago
 Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on sola ..

Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on solar system

4 minutes ago
 ZAB case should be taught as case study in law ins ..

ZAB case should be taught as case study in law institutions: Kiara

4 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected rep ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL

39 minutes ago
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings

PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings

2 hours ago
 Rs 30m each for Upper Dir, Chitral released: Direc ..

Rs 30m each for Upper Dir, Chitral released: Director PDMA

2 hours ago
 Islam-centric approach crucial to cope modern chal ..

Islam-centric approach crucial to cope modern challenges: Experts

2 hours ago
 Bugti directs to shift offices of project directo ..

Bugti directs to shift offices of project directors, field officers to respecti ..

2 hours ago
 District Admin takes steps to ensure fair pricing

District Admin takes steps to ensure fair pricing

2 hours ago
 Blood screening, thalassemia awareness walk held

Blood screening, thalassemia awareness walk held

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan