ATC extends judicial remand of motorway gang-rape case accused for 10 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused in motorway gang rape case, for another ten days.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused on expiry of their judicial remand.

The investigation officer told the court that a polygraph test of accused Abid Malhi had been conducted, besides repeating his DNA test. He also stated that the statement of accused Abid Malhi had been recorded.

The officer pleaded with the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused for another 14 days.

However, the court extended the judicial remand of the accused for ten days only and sought a report about investigations on the next date of hearing.

On September 9, the accused- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).