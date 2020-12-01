UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Motorway Gang-rape Case Accused For 10 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:10 PM

ATC extends judicial remand of motorway gang-rape case accused for 10 days

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused in motorway gang rape case, for another ten days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused in motorway gang rape case, for another ten days.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused on expiry of their judicial remand.

The investigation officer told the court that a polygraph test of accused Abid Malhi had been conducted, besides repeating his DNA test. He also stated that the statement of accused Abid Malhi had been recorded.

The officer pleaded with the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused for another 14 days.

However, the court extended the judicial remand of the accused for ten days only and sought a report about investigations on the next date of hearing.

On September 9, the accused- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Police Motorway Car September Women FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Sweden mother 'kept son locked up for decades'

21 seconds ago

White House Fires Head of Islamic State Task Force ..

23 seconds ago

UN Special Envoy Calls on Russia, Next US Administ ..

27 seconds ago

Kickboxing athlete Khan Saeed Afridi calls on Gove ..

4 minutes ago

Dogar invites PDM to sit with govt to settle all i ..

4 minutes ago

DIGP for prudent registration of FIR's

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.