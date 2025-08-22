ATC Grants Bail To Accused In Terror Financing Case
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 08:25 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday approved the post-arrest bail plea of Waseem Riaz, an accused in a case pertaining to money laundering, terror financing, and opening illegal bank accounts
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the plea and ordered Waseem Riaz’s release against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000.
Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor opposed the plea and requested dismissal of bail, arguing that the accused had opened a bank account in which Rs 213 million were deposited. Co-accused Usman continued to operate this account, allegedly with permission from Waseem Riaz, who allowed his accomplices to use his account. He submitted that the members of banned outfit used the account for terror financing.
The prosecutor further argued that banned outfits used such accounts and recruited operatives for terror financing. He claimed that Waseem Riaz had opened a benami (anonymous) account which he handed over to Usman. Such benami accounts, FIA prosecutor maintained, are commonly exploited by proscribed organizations to fund terrorism.
However, the defence counsel argued that co-accused, in collusion with bank officials, misused Waseem Riaz’s account. He submitted that bank officers were also nominated as accused in the case.
The FIA has registered a case against the accused under charges of money laundering and terrorism-related offences.
ATC grants bail to accused in terror financing case
