Collective steps crucial for improving primary education as it backbone of country’s knowledge system: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 08:07 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Friday said that collective measures would be taken to improve primary education as it is backbone of country’s education system which is the real foundation of future educational success.
He said that we could significantly improve the literacy rate in the country and the province by focusing on primary education from the beginning.
He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a prestigious educational program organized by UNICEF and the Norwegian Government on Primary, middle and Technical Education in Balochistan at the University of BUITEMS.
On this occasion, a large number of teachers and students, including UNICEF Provincial Head Maryam Darvesh, Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Dr. Khalid Hafeez, Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Dr. Zahoor Bazai, Pro Vice Chancellor BUITEMS Dr. Mirwais Khan Kasi and Palwasha Jalalzai, were also present.
Addressing at the ceremony, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that today’s event is of great importance because the speakers and experts have brought to light the ground realities and real statistics about primary education in our province, which would help and guide the government in formulating a comprehensive future strategy for the future.
He said that although Balochistan is the largest province in the country in terms of area, it is a very difficult task to provide all basic facilities to its very small but scattered population at their doorstep.
Therefore, to turn the vision of an educated and developed Balochistan into a reality, we urgently need special help and guidance from the developed countries of the world and international organizations, he said.
He said that the condition of primary education in Balochistan is alarming, here, 2.96 million children are still out of school, which means that a large part of our population is deprived of their basic right to education, primary schools in villages lack basic infrastructure, electricity facilities are not available there, clean drinking water is not available in schools and the sanitation situation in hundreds of schools is not satisfactory.
The Governor said that such difficult conditions hinder the learning environment and discourage parents from sending their children there.
He said that every conscious person in the world should recognize that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, study and move forward, it is our national responsibility that no child of Balochistan should be left behind in the race of life and deprived of basic facilities. together, we could light new lamps of knowledge and awareness, let us equip our children with quality education and modern skills.
In the end, the Governor of Balochistan also distributed certificates and gifts among the students.
