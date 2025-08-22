Open Menu

Emirates Returns As Official Airline Partner At US Open For 14th Consecutive Year

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Emirates returns as Official Airline Partner at US Open for 14th consecutive year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) Emirates Airline announced its return as the Official Airline of the US Open Grand Slam tournament for the 14th consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to world-class tennis and exceptional fan experiences.

This year, the airline will be enhancing fan experiences on and off the court with its premium hospitality experiences, interactive activations, curated onboard menus and entertainment, and community outreach via Emirates' 'Force for Good' initiative.

