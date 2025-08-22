- Home
Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Underscores Need To Enhance Petroleum Exploration, Increase Productivity For Affordable Energy
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 08:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday underscored the need to enhance natural resources exploration and increase productivity, while ensuring that energy was made available to the people at affordable prices.
The DPM/FM chaired a meeting on the energy sector, where the Ministry of Petroleum gave a detailed briefing on the overall energy situation in Pakistan and shared various proposals for improving the sector, a DPM's Office news release said.
Dar emphasized that Pakistan has been blessed with energy and mineral resources, and highlighted the importance of developing the sector to maximize its productivity and contribution to Pakistan’s economic growth.
The meeting was attended by the Minister for Petroleum, SAPM on Privatisation, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Petroleum, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Doha, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Petroleum Division.
