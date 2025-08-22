Alhamra Hosts Literary Session On 'Consciousness, Existence, Imagination'
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, organised a significant literary and intellectual sitting under the theme “Consciousness, Existence, and Imagination” at its Adbi Baithak.
The session, led by the distinguished writer, critic and intellectual Nasir Abbas Nayyar, explored the intricate interplay between literature, philosophy and the boundless dimensions of human imagination.
The objective of the session was to foster dialogue on the meaning of human Consciousness, the essence of existence and the role of imagination in broadening intellectual horizons.
In his keynote, Nasir Abbas Nayyar emphasised, “consciousness, existence, and imagination are not only the foundation of literature but also central to shaping human civilisation. Through imagination, a creator illuminates consciousness and discovers new perspectives on existence. These subject highlights human thought, identity and creative abilities, crucial for addressing contemporary challenges and developing new philosophies.
”
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, said, “Today’s session reflects our conviction that literature and art are not merely forms of entertainment but vital sources of intellectual growth. The theme ‘consciousness, existence and imagination’ provides us with deeper insight into both individual and collective life in the modern age.”
Executive Director Alhamra, Mehboob Alam, added, “Such thought-provoking sittings cultivate new ideas, nurture intellectual depth and encourage seriousness in society. Alhamra has always been at the forefront of promoting meaningful literary and philosophical discourse that inspires critical thinking.”
The session concluded with engaging reflections, offering participants an opportunity to rethink the essence of human existence and the transformative power of imagination in advancing society. Naveen Roma gracefully moderated the evening.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..
Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM calls investment in revamping agriculture sector technologically to augment economic development2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts literary session on 'Consciousness, existence, imagination'2 minutes ago
-
WASA MD chairs meeting to review dengue prevention steps12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept issues security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker terms Israeli atrocities, aggression in Gaza a test of world’s moral conscience12 minutes ago
-
ATC grants 8-day physical remand of PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case22 minutes ago
-
RDA vetted Rs 3953 mln budget for 2025-2622 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara hands over Rs. 1.68 billion compensation to Bhasha Dam affectees32 minutes ago
-
DC chairs District Drug Quality Control Board meeting32 minutes ago
-
Senate Advisor, UN delegation discuss joint framework on migration governance32 minutes ago
-
Punjab agriculture secretary to chair meeting on cotton crop32 minutes ago
-
Standing Committee on UP&DD stresses amendments in laws, strict action against illegal schemes41 minutes ago