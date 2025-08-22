Alhamra hosts literary session on 'Consciousness, existence, imagination'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, organised a significant literary and intellectual sitting under the theme “Consciousness, Existence, and Imagination” at its Adbi Baithak.

The session, led by the distinguished writer, critic and intellectual Nasir Abbas Nayyar, explored the intricate interplay between literature, philosophy and the boundless dimensions of human imagination.

The objective of the session was to foster dialogue on the meaning of human Consciousness, the essence of existence and the role of imagination in broadening intellectual horizons.

In his keynote, Nasir Abbas Nayyar emphasised, “consciousness, existence, and imagination are not only the foundation of literature but also central to shaping human civilisation. Through imagination, a creator illuminates consciousness and discovers new perspectives on existence. These subject highlights human thought, identity and creative abilities, crucial for addressing contemporary challenges and developing new philosophies.

”

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, said, “Today’s session reflects our conviction that literature and art are not merely forms of entertainment but vital sources of intellectual growth. The theme ‘consciousness, existence and imagination’ provides us with deeper insight into both individual and collective life in the modern age.”

Executive Director Alhamra, Mehboob Alam, added, “Such thought-provoking sittings cultivate new ideas, nurture intellectual depth and encourage seriousness in society. Alhamra has always been at the forefront of promoting meaningful literary and philosophical discourse that inspires critical thinking.”

The session concluded with engaging reflections, offering participants an opportunity to rethink the essence of human existence and the transformative power of imagination in advancing society. Naveen Roma gracefully moderated the evening.