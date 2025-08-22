WASA MD chairs meeting to review dengue prevention steps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Director General Muhammad Saleem Ashraf on Friday chaired a special meeting to review steps taken by the WASA staff regarding dengue control and the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

All directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and sub-engineers of WASA attended the meeting.

The WASA MD said that special measures were being taken to control dengue this year. Special teams were visiting all tube wells and filtration plants on a daily basis and taking steps to destroy dengue larvae.

He said WASA was an important institution that could play its role in preventing dengue. The Agency’s main responsibilities in that regard included drainage of standing water, resolving dengue DVRs, and effective monitoring of dengue hotspots.

The WASA MD stressed everyone needs to work together for the prevention of the dengue epidemic, which was a national problem. Not only the special cleaning of all WASA facilities including the head office and all field offices should be ensured, but the people should also be sensitized in that regard.

He noted that the WASA Rawalpindi was fully participating in the dengue awareness campaign. Posters, banners and hoardings of the dengue awareness campaign were displayed in all WASA offices, while its staff was informing the public regarding the dengue prevention measures through pamphlets and brochures.

The WASA MD directed all field officers and staff to ensure immediate drainage of standing water and resolve all such complaints immediately.

He specifically instructed the Director Water Supply to conduct effective monitoring by visiting field offices and take strict action against negligent officers and staff.

He also appealed to the public that controlling the breeding of mosquitoes was very important to make the Punjab chief minister's campaign against dengue a success. The public should support the WASA Rawalpindi and the Punjab Government in the campaign.

“Dengue can be controlled only with the joint efforts of all stakeholders and the society can be protected from this harmful disease,” he concluded.