Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights Govt’s commitment to ensuring price stability, adequate supplies of essential goods

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday underlined the government’s commitment to ensuring price stability, maintaining adequate supplies of essential goods, and protecting the interests of consumers across the country

The DPM/FM chaired a meeting to review the availability and prices of essential commodities in the country, where the committee reviewed the current market availability, assessed stock positions, and examined recent trends in commodity prices, a DPM's Office news release said.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for National food Security & Research (MNFSR), SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretaries of MNFSR, Commerce, Industries & Production, Chairman FBR, along with senior officials from relevant Federal and provincial departments.