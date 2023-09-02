ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday approved post-arrest bail for human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir in a terror-related case.

This development followed her placement in judicial remand and confinement at a women's police station in the capital city the previous day.

Imaan, along with former lawmaker Ali Wazir, was arrested on August 20, just two days after a Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) public gathering in Islamabad, where speakers criticized the military establishment regarding enforced disappearances. They faced charges in two separate cases: alleged sedition by the Counter-Terrorism Department police and "rioting" by the Tarnol police.

On August 21, an Islamabad ATC had granted a three-day physical remand for Imaan and Wazir in the sedition case. However, on August 28, they were granted bail in the sedition case but were promptly re-arrested by Islamabad police in connection with a new terror-related case. Subsequently, the ATC ordered her back into police custody for three days in the same case.

During a recent hearing, Imaan's lawyer, Qaiser Imam, filed a bail petition citing health concerns for his client, urging the court to expedite the hearing. In today's proceedings presided over by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, Imaan's mother, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, was present in court along with lawyers Zainab Janjua and Imam.

The court accepted Imaan's plea, granting her bail on surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

Later in the day, she was released from jail and returned home.

Besides it, the ATC judge issued a written order from the previous hearing, directing the Attorney General for Pakistan to provide assistance at the next hearing.

A new first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 11-N of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The case, sealed at present, pertains to allegations of fundraising, possession, and money laundering for terrorist purposes.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by a resident of Nai Abadi Bhara Kahu, who claimed that he was approached by a man named Kamran Khan, who introduced himself as a human rights activist. Kamran sought assistance and financial support for purported human rights initiatives in the area.

The complainant alleged that donations were collected from various individuals and used to organize rallies against government institutions, including the armed forces, with the intent to incite anti-state sentiments and defame Pakistan.

Imaan was identified as a key figure overseeing their activities in Islamabad. The complainant stated that Imaan was responsible for informing him about their future programs and collecting funds. The FIR also mentioned threats and intimidation against those who disassociated themselves from the group.

The investigation over the matter is underway.