ATC Indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Others In May-9 Case

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 07:24 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Ijaz Chaudhry, in a case of torching Shadman Police Station

The court also ordered a jail trial of the accused, besides summoning witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the trial proceedings wherein the PTI leaders were produced after bringing them from jail. The accused, who had obtained bail, also appeared before the court.

The court indicted all the accused during the trial proceedings, observing that the copies of challan had already been distributed.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty and expressed their intent to contest the charges.

At this, the court adjourned proceedings and summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements, on the next date of hearing. The court also ordered a jail trial of the accused.

The prosecution had filed a challan against the accused on charges of torching Shadman Police Station during May-9 riots.

Meanwhile, ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal also indicted the PTI leaders in another case of torching police vehicles in the cantonment area at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

The court summoned the prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing, after the accused expressed their intent to contest the charges.

The prosecution had filed a challan against the accused on charges of torching police vehicles in the cantonment area at Rahat Bakery Chowk during May 9 riots.

