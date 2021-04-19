UrduPoint.com
ATC Seeks Accused Attendance In Barrister Fahad Malik's Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday instructed to ensure the attendance of all accused on the next hearing in British National Barrister Fahad Malik's murder case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the murder case.

The accused Raja Arshad, Hashim and Noman Khokhar could not be produced before the court.

The court directed to ensure attendance of the accused and adjourned the case till May 3.

