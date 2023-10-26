ATC sends Abid Boxer to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent former police inspector Abid Hussain, also known as Abid Boxer, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of alleged extortion and attacking a police team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent former police inspector Abid Hussain, also known as Abid Boxer, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of alleged extortion and attacking a police team.

Earlier, the police produced Abid Boxer before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of 7-day physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the investigations were underway from the accused and requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused for the recovery of an official rifle from him.

However, the court questioned why the rifle was not recovered during the 7-day remand period, adding that if police wanted to recover the rifle then it could be done within one-day.

At this stage, Abid Boxer's counsel opposed the remand request and submitted that the accused did not possess any rifle.

Subsequently, the court turned down request for physical remand and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Faisal Town police had registered a case against the former inspector and others on charges of extortion and attacking a police team under the sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act. It was alleged that the former inspector snatched an official rifle from a constable and escaped custody when a police team arrested him. However, the accused was later arrested from Kasur.