UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC To Record Accused Statement In Jail In Imran Farooq Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

ATC to record accused statement in jail in Imran Farooq murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday has ordered to record the final statement of accused in jail in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday has ordered to record the final statement of accused in jail in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas it was revealed that accused could not be produced before the court as prisoners were not allowed to leave jail premises due to coronavirus outbreak.

The court ordered to record the final statement of accused under section 342 Cr.PC about the allegations leveled against them in jail.

Statement of three accused Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali will be recorded in jail before the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

The hearing will now be conducted in jail on Wednesday May 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Islamabad MQM Jail Imran Farooq May Anti Terrorism Court Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maronite Patriarch of Antioch to join &#039;call t ..

6 minutes ago

Police held nine kite sellers in Rawalpindi

29 seconds ago

Germany plans massive cash injection for Deutsche ..

30 seconds ago

Europe emerges from confinement, but Asia infectio ..

32 seconds ago

Italy industrial output tumbles nearly 30% in Marc ..

12 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks assistance about ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.