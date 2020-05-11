ATC to record accused statement in jail in Imran Farooq murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday has ordered to record the final statement of accused in jail in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday has ordered to record the final statement of accused in jail in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas it was revealed that accused could not be produced before the court as prisoners were not allowed to leave jail premises due to coronavirus outbreak.

The court ordered to record the final statement of accused under section 342 Cr.PC about the allegations leveled against them in jail.

Statement of three accused Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali will be recorded in jail before the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

The hearing will now be conducted in jail on Wednesday May 13.