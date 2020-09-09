Attack on eunuchs leaves one dead, another injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A eunuch was shot dead while another critically wounded when unknown assailants fired at them in Palosai area here during wee hours on Wednesday.

Police and President Transgender Association, Farzana said, the transgender named Gul Panra and Chahat were on way to home after attending a function in Palosai area, when masked assailants sprayed volley of bullets on them.

As a result of indiscriminate firing, the eunuch Gul Panra died at the scene while Chahat was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital in critical condition. Chahat sustained six bullets.

Body of the slain transgender, Gul Panra was shifted to KMC for medico legal formalities.

Police said they were investigating the incident.