Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said those who stormed the Supreme Court now have become spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In response to the statement of Ahsan Iqbal, he said those who attacked the national institutions were political hypocrites.

He said a person was talking about the dignity of the country who being a sitting Federal minister worked as plumber abroad as per his visa permit.

Gill said that the people of Narowal were well aware of Ahsan Iqbal and Narowal sports Complex project mega corruption.

He said pictures of fugitive leaders in Panama papers and Daily Mail earned bad name to the country.