Attempt To Smuggle Goods, Iranian Oil Foiled

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Attempt to smuggle goods, Iranian oil foiled

Checkpost of Sakhi Sarvar Police Station foiled smuggling attempt of goods with Iranian fuel worth millions of rupees during cross border checking here Tuesday

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Checkpost of Sakhi Sarvar Police Station foiled smuggling attempt of goods with Iranian fuel worth millions of rupees during cross border checking here Tuesday.

As many as 250 Nokia mobiles, 45 bags of betel, one bag filled with imported cloth, two other from pistachio, a carton of chinese salt and 13100 liter Iranian fuel were seized on the spot.

According to DPO Ahmad Mohiuddin Sakhi Sarvar Police intercepted a vehicle coming from Balochistan. While checking it was found the said quantity of goods stuffed within the vehicle.

In a statement, DPO said to meet the smugglers with iron hands. He said that all of the recovered goods were handed over to the custom authority after calling it's officials on the spot.

