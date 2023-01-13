UrduPoint.com

Attendance Of Schools Teachers To Be Monitored With Mobile App: Sindh Education Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) ::Sindh education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah on Thursday said the attendance of teachers in Sindh would be monitored with the help of a mobile application.

In a statement, he said the work on the attendance monitoring app has been completed which would be started in the first phase on a trial basis in seven districts under the pilot project.

It will be possible to monitor the attendance of teachers in an accurate manner, Education Minister said.

He said that by the end of this month, the project will be launched in Hyderabad, Matiari, Jamshoro, Dadu, Hyderabad, Umarkot and Kashmore.

Sardar Shah said that the attendance monitoring app got also an option to monitor the attendance of students.

He said that after the successful trial, the attendance of teachers and students can be monitored together.

He said that the schools can be monitored with the help of geotags, while the app is also connected to Google Maps, which allows teachers to use the app within a radius of 100 meters within the school and the attendance of teachers logged in from within schools will be treated as valid and released on the dashboard.

Education Minister also said the recruitment of new teachers has helped in the restoration of the teaching process in 4,430 schools in Sindh.

He said the process to operationalize the schools will be continued by appointing teachers in all the viable schools across Sindh.

