Attock Schools To Implement Smart Waste Management
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Deputy District Education Officer (DEO) Elementary (Women) Attock, Madam Shehwar Gul, on Thursday announced a significant initiative to improve waste management in schools
According to the details, as part of the "Smart Waste Management Process" launched under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, six different colored waste bins will be installed in all public and private schools of Attock district.
The Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency Punjab has issued a notification under the Environmental Act 1997, making it mandatory for all educational institutions in Punjab to install waste collection bins by September 30, 2025.
Madam Shehwar Gul confirmed that this initiative will be fully implemented in Attock district schools, ensuring that students learn to dispose of waste materials responsibly.
The installation of six-colored waste bins will enable students to dispose of different types of waste materials, which will later be recycled for reuse.
