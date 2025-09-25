- Home
Chinese Embassy Hosts Live Screening Of Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Match In Hyderabad
Muhammad Rameez Published September 25, 2025 | 11:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan successfully organized the live screening of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match in Hyderabad.
The event attracted a large audience, with people gathering in abundance to enjoy the thrilling contest in a vibrant atmosphere.
Attendees praised the excellent arrangements made by the Embassy and expressed appreciation for the Embassy’s continued efforts to engage with the people of Pakistan.
Many participants highlighted that such initiatives reflect the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, which they described as an “ironclad brotherhood” that must be promoted and strengthened further.
Participants also emphasized that while Pakistan and China are already collaborating across multiple spheres, there is still significant scope for greater cooperation.
They underscored the importance of enhancing joint initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has been recognized as a transformative and successful project.
Citizens conveyed their hopes and prayers for the success of the second phase of CPEC, which aims to further boost development, connectivity, and prosperity in the region.
Particular appreciation was expressed for the renewable energy projects that have been established under CPEC in Sindh province.
Projects such as the Jhimpir Wind Farm were lauded by the attendees, who noted that these initiatives not only support Pakistan’s energy needs but also contribute to sustainable development and environmental protection.
The event served not only as a celebration of cricket but also as a symbol of people-to-people bonds, reinforcing that the Pakistan-China friendship remains resilient, trusted, and ever-growing.
