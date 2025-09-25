A prominent Kashmiri leader has welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's statement at the United Nations in which he pushed for a settlement of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of UN resolutions that grant the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir, saying, "We are encouraged by his consistent support to our cause"

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A prominent Kashmiri leader has welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's statement at the United Nations in which he pushed for a settlement of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of UN resolutions that grant the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir, saying, "We are encouraged by his consistent support to our cause."

"Such unwavering commitment deserves the utmost appreciation from the nation of Kashmir," Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice, said in a statement on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Turkish leader, in his annual address to the UN General Assembly's 80th session, called for a peaceful settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute through dialogue.

"The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of resolutions of the UN for the best for our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, through dialogue, we hope.”

"The words of President Erdogan ... have become source of inspiration and given hope to millions of people of the region," Dr. Fai said..

President Erdogan, he said, has been consistent in his advocacy for the resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and negotiation.