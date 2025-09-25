Open Menu

Kashmiris Welcome Turkiye's Consistent Support To Their Freedom Struggle: Fai

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 11:25 PM

Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to their freedom struggle: Fai

A prominent Kashmiri leader has welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's statement at the United Nations in which he pushed for a settlement of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of UN resolutions that grant the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir, saying, "We are encouraged by his consistent support to our cause"

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A prominent Kashmiri leader has welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's statement at the United Nations in which he pushed for a settlement of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of UN resolutions that grant the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir, saying, "We are encouraged by his consistent support to our cause."

"Such unwavering commitment deserves the utmost appreciation from the nation of Kashmir," Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice, said in a statement on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Turkish leader, in his annual address to the UN General Assembly's 80th session, called for a peaceful settlement of the decades-old Kashmir dispute through dialogue.

"The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of resolutions of the UN for the best for our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, through dialogue, we hope.”

"The words of President Erdogan ... have become source of inspiration and given hope to millions of people of the region," Dr. Fai said..

President Erdogan, he said, has been consistent in his advocacy for the resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and negotiation.

Recent Stories

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

1 minute ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

1 minute ago
 Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan v ..

Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 mat ..

1 minute ago
 DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & develop ..

DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot

1 minute ago
 Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to ..

Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to their freedom struggle: Fai

1 minute ago
 Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, ..

Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: ..

53 minutes ago
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of devel ..

Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long tim ..

53 minutes ago
 Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m you ..

Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience ..

53 minutes ago
 Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in ..

Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 27

53 minutes ago
 L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new rou ..

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..

2 hours ago
 CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN ..

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..

2 hours ago
 Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK ..

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicte ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World