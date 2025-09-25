Open Menu

DCC Meeting Emphasizes Enhanced Security & Development In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 11:25 PM

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held at the DC Office in Chiniot, highlighting key initiatives and performance updates

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held at the DC Office in Chiniot, highlighting key initiatives and performance updates.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed briefed Major Pak Army Irtizi and Major Pak Army Adnan on various measures, including traffic management, anti-begging, and anti-drug efforts. The security of foreigners and Chinese nationals has been further strengthened, demonstrating the administration's commitment to safeguarding all residents.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner announced that FESCO has been brought on board to intensify the campaign against electricity thieves, with full support from the administration and police.

Additionally, the anti-encroachment operation is ongoing across the district, with plans to expand the campaign further.

Elements involved in the LPG gas refilling business are being targeted, and mini petrol pumps and open petrol sellers are being closely monitored, with seized goods being destroyed.

On this occasion, the District Police Officer highlighted the Safe City Project, emphasizing that establishing law and order is a top priority. The Pak Army officers commended the district administration's overall performance under the Deputy Commissioner's leadership, attributing the achievement of goals to improved coordination among agencies.

Additional DC General Wasiq Abbas Haral and other officers were also present during the meeting, underscoring the administration's commitment to collaborative efforts.

APP/mha/378

