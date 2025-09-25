DCC Meeting Emphasizes Enhanced Security & Development In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 11:25 PM
A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held at the DC Office in Chiniot, highlighting key initiatives and performance updates
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held at the DC Office in Chiniot, highlighting key initiatives and performance updates.
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed briefed Major Pak Army Irtizi and Major Pak Army Adnan on various measures, including traffic management, anti-begging, and anti-drug efforts. The security of foreigners and Chinese nationals has been further strengthened, demonstrating the administration's commitment to safeguarding all residents.
During the meeting, the deputy commissioner announced that FESCO has been brought on board to intensify the campaign against electricity thieves, with full support from the administration and police.
Additionally, the anti-encroachment operation is ongoing across the district, with plans to expand the campaign further.
Elements involved in the LPG gas refilling business are being targeted, and mini petrol pumps and open petrol sellers are being closely monitored, with seized goods being destroyed.
On this occasion, the District Police Officer highlighted the Safe City Project, emphasizing that establishing law and order is a top priority. The Pak Army officers commended the district administration's overall performance under the Deputy Commissioner's leadership, attributing the achievement of goals to improved coordination among agencies.
Additional DC General Wasiq Abbas Haral and other officers were also present during the meeting, underscoring the administration's commitment to collaborative efforts.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani
Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 mat ..
DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot
Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to their freedom struggle: Fai
Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: ..
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long tim ..
Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience ..
Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 27
L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicte ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK1 minute ago
-
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani1 minute ago
-
DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot1 minute ago
-
Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: Minister53 minutes ago
-
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long time: Kakar53 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience Corps53 minutes ago
-
Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 2753 minutes ago
-
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.2 hours ago
-
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicted in diplomatic pass ..53 minutes ago
-
Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma1 hour ago
-
LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under old laws1 hour ago