4th Chief Of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament Commenced
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 25, 2025 | 11:29 PM
The 4th Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament commenced at National Hockey Stadium Lahore. Commander Central Punjab Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie graced the occasion as chief guest and formally inaugurated the tournament
The tournament is being played from 25 Sep to 04 Oct 25 in which top 8 departmental teams of the country including Tri-Services, Mari Energies, Rangers, Police, Port Qasim and National Bank of Pakistan are participating said a news release issued by Director General Public Relations (Navy.
Qualified technical officials of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will supervise the matches.
While addressing the opening ceremony Chief Guest Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie extended a warm welcome to all participating teams and emphasized on the importance of sports, particularly hockey which is our national game and had a glorious past.
He underscored that the tournament will provide players with an excellent platform to showcase their talent, raise awareness about the significance of hockey among youth and offer thrilling contests for spectators.
The opening match of the tournament was played between teams of Pakistan Navy and Port Qasim Authority. After thrilling competition Pakistan Navy clinched a 3–2 victory.
First edition of the tournament was introduced in 2016. Ever since, it has become a regular and major event on national hockey circuit. Pakistan Navy has always actively pursued the cause of nurturing various sports at national and international level.
