Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awareness

The Punjab police have taken a significant step towards safeguarding children from abuse, organizing a training workshop on child abuse awareness

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab police have taken a significant step towards safeguarding children from abuse, organizing a training workshop on child abuse awareness.

This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's commitment to protecting vulnerable populations. In this regard on Thursday, Sub-Inspector Shumaila Shahzadi, In-charge of the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell, delivered an awareness lecture to instill a sense of security among children.

During the workshop, children were educated about good touch, bad touch, physical abuse, and steps to avoid various types of abuse. They were also made aware of potential dangers outside their homes and precautionary measures to take in emergency situations.

Awareness pamphlets on child abuse were distributed, and helpline numbers were shared to provide children with resources for support.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that preventing child abuse is a top priority. He urged parents and teachers to be vigilant, report suspicious activities to the police, and take proactive measures to ensure children's safety.

The workshop received appreciation from the school administration, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in educational settings.

