Open Menu

PML N Always Focused On Improving People Living Standards: Minister Owais Leghari

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 11:29 PM

PML N always focused on improving people living standards: Minister Owais Leghari

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Thursday that the PML-N government had always focused on improving people’s living standards. He stated that Punjab government was ensuring dignified relief and rehabilitation of flood victims

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Thursday that the PML-N government had always focused on improving people’s living standards. He stated that Punjab government was ensuring dignified relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the electric bus service in Dera Ghazi Khan, he said the new service had eliminated the travel facility gap between residents of Islamabad and DG Khan.

He lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her commitment to provincial development, women’s empowerment, and welfare of the poor.

He noted that women were being given job opportunities in Border Military Police and Baloch Levies.

The minister added that CM directed bus staff to treat elderly passengers with respect and said her gestures reflected her strong bond with the poor.

Leghari stressed that the government had ended the divide between Lahore and South Punjab through equitable development.

Recent Stories

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

46 seconds ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

48 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

49 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

5 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan v ..

Chinese embassy hosts live screening of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 mat ..

5 minutes ago
4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tourn ..

4th Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament commenced

2 minutes ago
 DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & develop ..

DCC meeting emphasizes enhanced security & development in Chiniot

5 minutes ago
 Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to ..

Kashmiris welcome Turkiye's consistent support to their freedom struggle: Fai

5 minutes ago
 Attock schools to implement smart waste management

Attock schools to implement smart waste management

40 seconds ago
 Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awa ..

Workshop held in Chiniot regarding child abuse awareness

41 seconds ago
 PML N always focused on improving people living st ..

PML N always focused on improving people living standards: Minister Owais Leghar ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan