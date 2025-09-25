PML N Always Focused On Improving People Living Standards: Minister Owais Leghari
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 11:29 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Thursday that the PML-N government had always focused on improving people’s living standards. He stated that Punjab government was ensuring dignified relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the electric bus service in Dera Ghazi Khan, he said the new service had eliminated the travel facility gap between residents of Islamabad and DG Khan.
He lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her commitment to provincial development, women’s empowerment, and welfare of the poor.
He noted that women were being given job opportunities in Border Military Police and Baloch Levies.
The minister added that CM directed bus staff to treat elderly passengers with respect and said her gestures reflected her strong bond with the poor.
Leghari stressed that the government had ended the divide between Lahore and South Punjab through equitable development.
