Attock witnessed another spike in COVID-19 as 4 more tested positive

Attock (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus positive cases surged to 778 in Attock on Sunday as four more persons were tested positive in the district.

According to health authorities, three more corona positive cases were reported from Attock city while one from Hassanabdal.

District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Saeed Akhter has said that there were 78 active patients across the district while nine of them were admitted at district headquarters hospital Attock and other 69 are under home isolation.

Dr Akhter has said that the number of suspected cases in the district surged to 19,476 while screening of 22,927 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 902 suspected patients of the area are still awaited while as many as 17,796 is tested negative so far. He said that 678 positive patients have recovered in the district so far.