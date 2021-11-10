UrduPoint.com

Auditor General Of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal Sworn In As The Auditor General Of GB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:51 PM

Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal sworn in as the Auditor General of GB

Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal has been sworn in as the Auditor General of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal has been sworn in as the Auditor General of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Justice of the Supreme appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Irshad Hussain Shah administered the oath of office to Chief Secretary Baltistan Captain (Retd) Muhammad Asif, Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, senior administrative officers, senior lawyers and media persons attended the ceremony.

