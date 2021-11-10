- Home
Auditor General Of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal Sworn In As The Auditor General Of GB
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:51 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal has been sworn in as the Auditor General of Gilgit-Baltistan.
Chief Justice of the Supreme appellate Court of Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Irshad Hussain Shah administered the oath of office to Chief Secretary Baltistan Captain (Retd) Muhammad Asif, Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, senior administrative officers, senior lawyers and media persons attended the ceremony.